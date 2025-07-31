Civil lawsuits seeking compensation for distress caused by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law are being files across the nation, following a court ruling that recognized Yoon’s liability.

The Democratic Party’s South Gyeongsang chapter held a press conference Thursday announcing plans to gather 10,000 participants to seek 100,000 won ($71) per person in compensation from both Yoon and his wife, citing psychological harm stemming from the Dec. 3 martial law.

“The greatest punishment is to confiscate the couple’s assets through compensation,” they said in the press conference.

Separately, a day earlier, the Reform Public Movement Association, a civic group supporting the ruling Democratic Party, said it planned to file a lawsuit next week with the Seoul Central District Court demanding 200,000 won per person in compensation from Yoon. The group said it has already secured about half of its goal of 1,203 plaintiffs.

In the southeastern region, including Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province, 2,732 residents had joined a similar effort as of Tuesday, each demanding 10,000 won from the former president. Some lawsuits are also being filed against former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

The wave of lawsuits against Yoon comes after the Seoul Central District Court ordered Yoon to pay 100,000 won each to 104 plaintiffs in a ruling last week. The court ruled that Yoon violated his presidential duty to uphold human dignity by imposing an unconstitutional and unlawful martial law that paralyzed the National Assembly.

"The plaintiffs clearly suffered fear, anxiety, frustration and humiliation,” the court said.

The case marked the first court decision recognizing Yoon’s liability for damages tied to martial law.

However, it is not certain whether other lawsuits will be successful. As the lawsuits are not considered collective actions under Korean law, the ruling does not set a binding precedent for other cases. Class action suits, which allow a single verdict to apply to all similarly affected parties, are limited to financial cases in Korea.

Even if future plaintiffs win, there are uncertainty about actual compensation. Yoon’s reported personal assets are valued at under 700 million won and his wife’s assets are not subject to seizure.

Yoon has appealed the ruling. According to local reports, his legal team filed a notice of appeal with the Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday.