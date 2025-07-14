KG Mobility, with its expertise in sport utility vehicles, is stepping up its hybrid rollout as it aims to break out of the so-called “three middles” of Korea’s auto industry: Renault Korea, General Motors Korea and itself.

KG Mobility launched the Actyon Hybrid in early July, just four months after introducing its first hybrid, the Torres Hybrid. In that short time, the company has enhanced the hybrid system’s capabilities and driving experience, while successfully leveraging its strengths in SUV design and maintaining affordability.

On Thursday, The Korea Herald test-drove the Actyon Hybrid over a 90-kilometer route from the KG Mobility Experience Center in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, to Yangpyeong in Gyeonggi Province. The drive covered a variety of road conditions, from congested city streets to highways and winding country roads.

The Actyon’s tough image carried over from the lineup’s debut in 2005 has evolved into a more futuristic kind of strength, subtly reminiscent of a "Star Wars" stormtrooper helmet. The front features a slimmer, sleeker horizontal grille and headlamp layout compared to previous editions, while the overall body retains its bold, armored aesthetic with restrained yet defined curves and contours.

The interior design builds on the company’s strength in SUVs, creating a space well-suited not only for families but also for leisure use, with standout spaciousness and convenient features.

The two-row SUV offers generous legroom, with 1,055 millimeters in the front and 939 millimeters in the rear. Up to 1,424 liters of cargo space is available with the second-row seats folded, giving enough space to lie down comfortably. The front seat can also be adjusted from the back using electric controls positioned midway along the side of the seat, making the rear space more practical and versatile.

KG Mobility highlighted that the model’s 1.83 kilowatt per hour battery — the largest among hybrids in Korea — enabled it to cover 94 percent of city driving without engine intervention, branding its hybrid concept as an “electric vehicle without the need for charging.”

True to this claim, the SUV relied primarily on battery power during the initial test drive through Gangnam’s heavy traffic, with power source changes displayed on the digital cluster.

Transitions between the engine and motor were seamless, with gentle acceleration and braking minimizing pitch and roll, as is typical in EVs.

During high-speed driving, road noise was noticeable, but cabin noise was lower than in internal combustion models. The driving experience, including steering, was smooth and comfortable, with minimal vibrations or instability, comparable to higher-priced vehicles.

The company also highlighted improved vibration control and enhanced management of the engine’s revolutions per minute, a key factor related to engine noise and driving smoothness, compared to the hybrid system used in the Torres Hybrid.

The gasoline hybrid model's official fuel efficiency is 15 kilometers per liter, with city driving efficiency also at 15.6 kilometers per liter. Thanks to its high reliance on battery power, city fuel efficiency is improved by 56 percent compared to the gasoline model.

The real-world efficiency recorded during the test was 14 kilometers per liter.

KG Mobility’s ambition to penetrate the hybrid SUV market with the Actyon is reflected in its pricing strategy. While being offered in a single trim, it is priced at 36.95 million won ($26,800), lower than the base trims of competing hybrid SUVs from other automakers in Korea.