Industry urges government to open more roads for self-driving vehicles, reduce pushback from taxi and bus drivers

South Korea’s autonomous vehicle industry is at a crossroads as the government prepares to unveil a new R&D roadmap to address regulatory challenges and embrace innovative technologies. With global competitors like Tesla and Waymo rapidly advancing, industry watchers suggest that the Korean government should adopt practical strategies to foster the growth of this key artificial intelligence innovation.

E2E becomes new trend

According to media reports on Sunday, the industry ministry plans to unveil an autonomous driving R&D roadmap later this year, aimed at overcoming the limitations of the current regulatory framework for “rule-based or modular” self-driving technologies. The new policy is expected to adopt a hybrid approach, combining the adaptability of “learning-based end-to-end (E2E)” technology with the safety and control advantages of rule-based modular components.

Rule-based systems determine driving maneuvers primarily through predefined rules and algorithms, guided by LiDAR equipment that delivers precise, real-time 3D mapping of the surrounding environment. But these systems face drawbacks such as high costs and poor performance in bad weather conditions. Korean regulators have prioritized these systems for their safety -- predictable and explainable vehicle operation.

In contrast, Tesla’s recently unveiled robotaxi uses a camera-centric, learning-based E2E approach that directly translates visual data through a single neural network to control a vehicle, bypassing the “perception” and “planning” processes in the modular approach. While E2E systems excel in adaptability, as they are not limited by preprogrammed rules, they are often called “black boxes” for their unexplainable decision processes, which complicates safety validation.

Waymo, which previously focused on the modular approach, is actively developing E2E technologies through its End-to-End Multimodal Model for Autonomous Driving project.

Limited road access, strong pushback

Hyundai Motor Group is also reportedly pursuing the E2E approach through its autonomous driving subsidiary, 42dot. However, industry insiders here call for more aggressive governmental support, as the auto giant faces hurdles in advancing these technologies in Korea due to policy limitations.

“Hyundai Motor has the capacity to develop E2E technology,” said a source familiar with the matter on condition of anonymity. “But one of the major hurdles for companies developing autonomous driving technologies, including Hyundai Motor Group, is that there is little area available to collect enough real-world data necessary for substantial technological advancement.”

As of June, there were 42 government-designated areas for autonomous vehicles in Korea's 17 cities and provinces, and only 455 vehicles were approved for operation. Even after the designation of these sites, several local governments have either failed to operate AV services or have done so inefficiently, leading to low performance ratings.

By contrast, China is rapidly advancing in this field with dedicated highway lanes and extensive testing zones in major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, supporting companies such as BYD in leveraging the E2E approach for autonomous driving. In the US, 38 states have authorized extensive public road testing, providing significantly larger areas for these vehicles as of last year.

“To develop and advance E2E tech like Tesla, the government needs to designate, for example, the entire Teheran-ro (in Gangnam, a 3.5-kilometer, 10-lane road) and deploy over 100 vehicles there,” the source suggested. “To achieve Korea’s goal of commercializing Level 4 self-driving technology (where vehicles can operate fully autonomously within specific areas), regulators should focus on establishing effective policy measures for the industry.”

Kim Pil-su, a car engineering professor at Daelim University, echoed that view and said, “To spur the growth of Korea’s AV industry, the government should also address and mitigate backlash from taxi and bus drivers, who view self-driving vehicles as a threat to their businesses. This pressure forces companies to conduct AV testing in less-populated areas with low demand for their vehicles, leading to inefficient data collection.”

Due to these restrictions in the domestic self-driving industry, Hyundai Motor has pushed for R&D overseas. In addition to its R&D center in Korea, 42dot has two centers in Poland and the US, and is reportedly opening two more in China and Australia.

Last year, 42dot completed its two-year autonomous shuttle service around the Cheonggyecheon stream area as part of a Seoul City pilot project. The city began the recruitment process for the next AV operators last month, after delaying the original schedule earlier this year due to low demand.