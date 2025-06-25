Girl group Ily:1 addressed fans Tuesday via social media and left messages that hinted at disbandment.

“It has been an unforgettable journey, laughing and crying together,” it wrote, thanking everyone for supporting the group.

“Now we are going back to daily lives but until the day we meet again, we hope our precious memories would give you strength to power through every day,” it added.

At a recent gig in Tokyo, the members told the audience that it would be their last activity, according to a local media outlet.

Agency FCENM issued a statement soon after and denied the disbandment rumor, underlining that the group is reorganizing to return in better shape.

The group of six debuted in April 2022 with its first single album “Love In Bloom.” Four contestants from the audition show “Girls Planet 999” are included in the multinational group. Its third and latest single, “illang: Firework,” dropped in August 2024.