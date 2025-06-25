Jo Yuri is poised to bring out her third EP, “Episode 25,” on July 14, her agency WakeOne Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The new release comes about two years since her previous EP “Love All” fronted by “Taxi,” which came in first place on a television music chart show.

The upcoming set is titled as the same as her fan concert that ended in April. It was her first such event since she went solo after her former group Iz*One disbanded. At the fan concert, she performed the group’s song “Panorama” as well as her unpublished solo single “Growls and Purrs.”

Meanwhile, she attended the preview event in New York for season 3 of the Netflix series “Squid Game” last week. She plays one of the main characters in the show, having survived the previous season.