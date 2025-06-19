WASHINGTON (Reuters) — US vaccine advisers will discuss recommendations for flu vaccines containing the preservative thimerosal and a combination measles shot for children this month, putting topics of concern to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. high on the public health agenda.

Kennedy, who has a long history of sowing doubt over the safety of vaccines, contrary to scientific evidence, wrote a book in 2014 claiming that thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative, causes brain damage.

He has also prominently promoted the idea that vaccines that combine shots against measles, mumps and rubella, as well as varicella are linked to autism. Repeated scientific studies have disproved both assertions.

Since taking the role of top US health official under the Trump administration, Kennedy is changing vaccine policies for the American public. He recently asked for a review of all data including for the measles shot, by far the best way to prevent infection with the highly contagious and sometimes deadly virus.

The panel, known as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice, is due to meet on June 25 and 26. It will vote on the safety of flu shots and discuss proposed recommendations for use of the combined MMRV vaccine for children under 5 years of age, according to a draft agenda on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website on Wednesday.

While the seasonal flu shot was expected to be on the meeting agenda, neither the topic of thimerosal nor the MMRV vaccine was anticipated. The meeting agenda did not specify who will be presenting data on either subject.

The Department of Health and Human Services declined to comment on the record on why topics were added to the agenda or who would be making presentations.

"It's not clear why thimerosal is up for a vote or discussion, unless the goal is to repeat an old anti-vaccine trope that the data does not support — that thimerosal in vaccines is harmful — and use it as a messaging point," said Dorit Reiss, a vaccine law expert at UC Law San Francisco.

The committee will also vote on use of RSV vaccines, but not the next COVID-19 boosters, as originally expected, according to the agenda. Other expected votes were also removed.

"The reason for the discussion of MMRV is also unclear, and the fact that the presenter is (yet to be named) raises questions," Reiss said. "Also interesting is what is not on the schedule. Why is there no vote on COVID-19 vaccines with the fall season coming up, and questions about who should get boosters?"

The agenda was posted after Kennedy abruptly fired all 17 ACIP members and named eight new advisers, including several who have advocated against vaccines.

"It's disappointing to see scarce public health resources used to rehash settled science," said recently fired ACIP member Noel Brewer. "Substantial research across decades has shown the safety of thimerosal as a preservative in vaccination." Thimerosal has long been used in the United States in vials of medicines and vaccines that contain more than one dose, according to the CDC.

Aside from minor reactions such as redness and swelling at the injection site, there is no evidence of harm caused by the low doses of thimerosal in vaccines, the agency says.

Combination vaccines to prevent infection with measles, mumps and rubella viruses are marketed in the United States by Merck and GSK. Merck also sells the ProQuad shot that includes protection against those three viruses and varicella.

For children under age 4 years, the CDC currently recommends that most receive a first dose of an MMR vaccine and a separate varicella shot. For the second dose, and for children over 4, the CDC says the MMRV vaccine is generally preferred over separate shots.