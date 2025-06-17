Ruling strengthens Ador’s legal position in ongoing contract dispute

A Seoul appellate court dismissed NewJeans' latest attempt to overturn a ban on the group’s independent entertainment activities Tuesday, upholding a previous ruling in favor of their agency, Ador.

The Seoul High Court rejected an appeal filed by the five members of NewJeans challenging an injunction that barred them from independently signing advertising contracts or pursuing entertainment work without Ador’s prior approval.

The court sided once again with Ador, a label under Hybe, reinforcing its claim that the group’s exclusive contracts remain valid.

The legal conflict began in November, when NewJeans unilaterally declared their contracts with Ador terminated, citing a breach of trust. Since then, the group has attempted to operate independently under the name NJZ.

In response, Ador filed for an injunction in January, which the Seoul Central District Court granted in March, prohibiting the members from acting outside the agency's management.

After the district court rejected the group’s objection in April, the members escalated the case to the High Court, which has now also ruled in favor of Ador.

In May, the Seoul Central District Court also approved Ador’s request for an indirect compulsory execution against NewJeans. The court ruled that each member must pay 1 billion won ($733,729) for every entertainment activity conducted without Ador’s consent, following the original injunction.

Meanwhile, the ongoing main lawsuit to determine the validity of NewJeans’ exclusive contracts with Ador is still underway.

NewJeans has made clear that they do not intend to return to Ador.

During the second hearing of Ador’s ongoing lawsuit to confirm the validity of their exclusive contracts on June 5, the group stated, “The relationship of trust has already been completely broken. We have crossed a point of no return,” adding that “it will not be easy” to reconcile.