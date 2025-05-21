Industry source says if the singer is indeed collaborating with the American R&B duo, it was not authorized by Ador

A now-deleted social media post has fueled speculation about possible solo activity by Danielle of NewJeans, amid an ongoing contract dispute between the girl group and its agency, Ador.

On Monday, American R&B duo Emotional Oranges posted a photo of member Azad Right with Danielle on social media, hinting at a potential collaboration.

The image showed Danielle seated in a studio chair while Azad stood behind her, gazing in her direction. The caption read, “Just wait a little bit. Coming soon,” followed by an orange emoji — representing the duo — and a bunny emoji, a nod to NewJeans' fandom, Bunnies.

However, the post was quickly deleted, prompting speculation that its removal may be linked to the legal dispute surrounding NewJeans’ exclusive contract with Ador. Some fans suggested the post was taken down out of caution, given the ongoing lawsuit over the group’s attempted contract termination.

Ador declined to comment on the matter.

An industry source familiar with the situation told The Korea Herald, “The post did go up and was later deleted. It’s not fake news. However, this (Danielle’s collaboration with Emotional Oranges) is not something agreed upon with Ador, if that's what it is.”

In November, NewJeans claimed it had terminated its members' exclusive contracts with Ador, citing a breach of trust. However, the court ruled in favor of the agency in a provisional injunction, barring the group from carrying out independent activities without Ador’s prior consent until a final decision is reached.

As a result, all solo or group activities by NewJeans members must be pre-approved by the agency. The second hearing in the ongoing main lawsuit to determine the validity of their contracts is scheduled for June 5.