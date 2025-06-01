Italian premium automaker Maserati has launched its first full-electric sport utility vehicle, the Grecale Folgore, in Korea, joining the recent wave of global carmakers introducing new models to the country’s growing SUV market.

Despite the shift to an electric powertrain, the model preserves Maserati’s hallmark blend of sleek design and dynamic performance found in its combustion-engine vehicles.

On Wednesday, The Korea Herald test-drove the SUV on a 140-kilometer route between Coex in southern Seoul and the Ananti Chord resort in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, covering congested city streets, highways and winding mountain roads.

The exterior of the Grecale Folgore clearly reflects Maserati’s design language. It features a curvy body and a low, elongated coupe-like silhouette, creating a sleek and dynamic presence that reflects the brand’s heritage as a sports car manufacturer.

Inside, dark gray leather with light brown contrast stitching around the cockpit elements enhances the cabin’s luxurious feel. A standout feature is the signature centerpiece clock — now digital, yet designed to evoke the look of a classic analog timepiece.

At the center, two displays are neatly arranged. The upper 12.3-inch screen handles infotainment and navigation powered by Korea’s most-used T Map, while the lower 8.8-inch screen is dedicated to comfort functions such as air conditioning, ambient lighting and seat bolster adjustments.

The gear selection buttons are the only physical controls in this section, placed horizontally between the two displays and seamlessly integrated into the layout, creating a clean and thoughtfully designed interface.

During the drive, an engine-inspired sound filled the cabin, as Maserati replaced the high-pitched motor noise typical of EVs with its signature audio. This recreates the brand’s distinctive auditory experience found in its combustion-engine models, while preserving the smooth glide of an electric vehicle.

Despite its hefty weight of 2,540 kilograms, the acceleration felt swift and unhindered. Powered by a high-output 410-kilowatt battery, the SUV delivers a peak output of 550 horsepower and 820 newton-meters of torque. According to the brand, it can sprint from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in just 4.1 seconds.

Power delivery remained consistent even on steep inclines, including hairpin sections, where sharp winding curves demanded frequent acceleration and braking.

The model’s soft yet precise steering contributed to a comfortable and stable drive by minimizing body roll during both sudden lane changes in city traffic and while navigating tight curves on winding mountain roads.

Meanwhile, the model’s rated driving range on a single charge is relatively low at 333 kilometers, even though its 105-kilowatt-hour battery from China’s CATL is comparable in capacity to batteries in competing electric SUVs.

However, starting the test drive with 98 percent battery, the car still had over 70 percent remaining after completing a 140-kilometer route, suggesting it could travel beyond its rated range.

Maserati Korea has been delivering the Grecale Folgore since April, with a promotional starting price of 123.8 million won ($90,000) to celebrate the brand’s 110th anniversary. The list price is 152.3 million won.