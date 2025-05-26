British premium sport utility vehicle brand Land Rover has launched the Defender OCTA in Korea, the most powerful model in its Defender lineup. The new flagship combines upgraded engine performance with improved off-road capability and enhanced on-road comfort, made possible by a refined suspension system.

On Thursday, The Korea Herald test-drove the Defender OCTA in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, on public roads and an off-road course, including high-speed taxi runs with a professional driver on steep slopes.

“Powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo mild hybrid V8 engine, it produces 635 PS and 76.5 kilogram-meters of torque. That's enough to take you from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 4 seconds,” said Robin Colgan, managing director of Jaguar Land Rover Korea, ahead of the test-drive.

“(Thanks to its 6D Dynamics suspension system,) it actively reduces pitch and roll, giving the driver confidence and comfort whether on the highway or in more challenging terrain.”

JLR’s focus on off-road performance is evident in the Defender OCTA’s exterior design. While retaining the boxy silhouette and clean, rugged lines characteristic of the mid-size Defender 110, the OCTA features more angular bumpers designed to improve clearance on uneven terrain.

Its short front hood, a hallmark of the Defender lineup, combines with a 28-millimeter higher ground clearance than the standard model. This provided a stable, elevated driving position with enhanced road visibility during the test-drive, offering greater control than typical SUVs.

Off-road driving modes can be selected via a 10-inch touchscreen and physical controls, arranged in an intuitively recognizable user interface.

The screen displays real-time torque distribution across all four wheels, the activation status of the front and rear locking differentials and the current wading depth. These electronically controlled systems automatically adjust based on terrain type, enabling the driver to respond confidently in challenging situations while also allowing manual selection when desired.

With its hydraulic suspension system and advanced traction, the in-cabin experience remained comfortable and stable throughout the course, which simulated extreme off-road conditions.

During a 50-centimeter water wading test, the vehicle maintained a smooth, flowing motion despite the uneven and shifting terrain beneath. According to the company, the OCTA’s rated water fording depth is 1 meter.

A crawling function also ensures steady, automatic progress through rocky, muddy or sloped terrain, with selectable speeds ranging from 3 to 30 kilometers per hour, allowing safe movement in conditions where vehicles could otherwise slip or tip.

Later, a dedicated taxi ride with the professional driver showcased the OCTA’s dynamic potential.

With OCTA mode activated — a setting that enhances off-road control by optimizing suspension, braking and torque management — the 2,665-kilogram Defender OCTA surged up a 30-degree incline, briefly lifting all four wheels off the ground, then executed a sharp, sporty drift on sand without sustaining damage.

To further showcase the suspension’s performance, newly applied to the Defender, the 40-minute road drive included steep, curving mountain roads, typical of routes to off-road locations in Korea.

Under professional supervision, the OCTA accelerated to nearly 100 kilometers per hour before entering a curve, maintaining significant speed throughout. Despite the sudden change in direction, the vehicle showed limited body movement, with responsive steering further enhancing stability.

The suspension also performed well on highways. Sudden acceleration, supported by one of the fastest zero-back responses among off-road vehicles, and braking were handled smoothly. The suspension minimized cabin shake, helping to reduce driver fatigue. The mild hybrid system with its 48-volt battery also contributes to a quieter, more comfortable ride.

During on-road driving, the gasoline-powered vehicle achieved approximately 7 kilometers per liter in fuel efficiency.

JLR Korea began delivering the Defender OCTA and a limited edition with enhanced luxury design, Edition One, starting in May. The price of the OCTA starts at 224.97 million won ($164,000), while the Edition One is priced at 242.57 million won.