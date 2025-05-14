K-water expands water positivity efforts to help industries prepare for climate-driven water risks

With growing demand for advanced technologies like semiconductors, countries worldwide are racing to produce high-quality chips.

Korea has taken significant strides to maintain its competitive edge. In addition to government-led investments in the semiconductors sector, major companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix have focused on developing cutting-edge semiconductor technologies, such as next-generation chips and AI-integrated systems, to meet growing demand from industries like artificial intelligence, electronics and automobiles.

However, as the semiconductor industry expands, a critical challenge has emerged — ensuring a sustainable and reliable water supply.

Water plays a vital role in semiconductor manufacturing, with vast amounts required for cooling systems and the production of ultrapure water used in chip fabrication. For example, in 2021, the global semiconductor industry’s annual water consumption, which amounted to around 100 million metric tons, was similar to that used by Hong Kong’s population of 7.5 million at around 120 million tons, according to data presented in 2024 by S&P Global Sustainability Insights.

The rapidly growing semiconductors industry is particularly at risk of water shortage crises unless preventative measures are taken.

According to World Bank data from 2023, the loss of natural water resources like glaciers outpaced the increase in constructed reservoirs between 1970 and 2020, leading to a decline in freshwater storage. Having large amounts of fresh, clean water is essential for various manufacturing processes for semiconductors, particularly in the production of ultrapure water.

Projections from the World Water Commission also indicate that by 2030 global water demand will exceed supply by 40 percent, leading to significant water shortages.

Water shortage issues, specifically in the semiconductors industry, have also been raised in Korea.

As many existing water systems are aging and limited in capacity, and with climate change also fueling general water shortages, leading semiconductor production companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix face difficulty in securing water supplies. Construction of the Yongin semiconductor cluster in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, was delayed by three years due to factors that include the inability to secure water supply.

To address such concerns, Korea Water Resources Corp., or K-water, has proposed the reuse of wastewater from sewage treatment plants as a viable solution.

Wastewater from sewage treatment plants normally holds higher contamination levels than regular industrial water. As even the slightest water contamination can significantly disrupt the semiconductor manufacturing process, wastewater was initially not a viable option.

However, through its own purification process, K-water has developed its own water cleaning techniques so that wastewater can also be purified and reused. With such technologies, K-water signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung Electronics and SK hynix to expand the reuse of wastewater in their semiconductor plants in Giheung, Hwaseong and Pyeongtaek in Gyeonggi Province by 2030.

Going forward, K-water plans to introduce the reuse of wastewater to produce ultrapure water that is purified to an extremely high degree, removing nearly all contaminants, including dissolved salts, organic materials and particles. Used to clean semiconductor wafers, prevent contamination and for cooling processes, even the slightest impurities could have significant negative effects.

As K-water’s current technologies do not allow wastewater to be fully purified and used as ultrapure water, the corporation has been conducting joint research with other institutions, such as one based out of Yale University, since August 2024 to develop ultrapure water production technology based on wastewater reuse. K-water aims to complete technological developments and the prototype manufacturing needed for this new technical skill by the end of 2026, before initiating product trials and assessing field application feasibility in Korea by July 2028.

To address domestic water shortage concerns aside from what semiconductor industries are facing, K-water also works to support companies preparing for water security risks caused by climate change, under the idea of "water positivity."

Water positivity is a concept of water conservation by a company implementing practices and technologies that reduce water consumption, improve water quality and enhance water availability.

The goal of being water positive is not just to consume water, but for it to circulate within processes, reducing water usage while ensuring that even in the event of extreme droughts, water crises are avoided.

As an example of the water positivity movement, Samsung Electronics, in line with its increasing production facilities requiring large amounts of water, presented a goal to utilize wastewater reuse and other methods to reduce its water intake by 2030 to the same level it was in 2021.