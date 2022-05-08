NFT 101: Gangdong Arts Center seeks to educate public on NFT art

“Gallery and NFT: the Case of Koenig Gallery.”
“Digital Era NFT Art 101,“ an exhibition that aims to bring emerging nonfungible token projects to the public, is being held through May 29 at Gangdong Arts Center in Seoul.
Some 70 artists are participating in the exhibition, alongside conferences and educational programs on NFT art that are being held.
The NFT art exhibition is co-organized by Gangdong Arts Center, which is run by the Gangdong Cultural Foundation, and ArtToken, a Seoul-based digital art platform. The show spans three themes -- “NFT influencer,” “NFT & Contemporary Art” and “NFTism.”
The first session “NFT influencer” showcases the latest trends in NFT art. Works by artists recognized for their NFT art, including Mr.Misang who calls himself a “crypto artist,“ are on display.
An image of NFT art by Yongyong (ArtToken)
Illustrator Mr.Misang is one of the first Korean NFT artists to have success in the global art market. His animated “Modern Life is Rubbish” series became a big hit on global NFT art platforms last year.
Among the participating artists are Dorodaro, Vakki, Artnom, Blacksun, John Cook, Yongyong, GlitchOfMind, Lindsayking, maharanie, Zenavi, Holy Babies and Kim Gryun.
The two other sessions, “NFT & Contemporary Art” and “NFTism,” explore how NFT art could be recognized as a new form of digital expression.
Tickets can be purchased online at 10,000 won for adults and 8,000 won for students. Residents from Gangdong-gu, a district in eastern Seoul, can purchase the tickets at 5,000 won.
NFTs are lines of data stored on a digital ledger known as blockchain. Each NFT is unique and acts as a digital certificate attesting to a work’s authenticity and is used to represent an item such as an artwork. Most NFTs are part of the ethereum blockchain.
By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com
)