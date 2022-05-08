NFT 101: Gangdong Arts Center seeks to educate public on NFT art

“Gallery and NFT: the Case of Koenig Gallery.”

“Digital Era NFT Art 101,“ an exhibition that aims to bring emerging nonfungible token projects to the public, is being held through May 29 at Gangdong Arts Center in Seoul.



Some 70 artists are participating in the exhibition, alongside conferences and educational programs on NFT art that are being held.



The NFT art exhibition is co-organized by Gangdong Arts Center, which is run by the Gangdong Cultural Foundation, and ArtToken, a Seoul-based digital art platform. The show spans three themes -- “NFT influencer,” “NFT & Contemporary Art” and “NFTism.”



The first session “NFT influencer” showcases the latest trends in NFT art. Works by artists recognized for their NFT art, including Mr.Misang who calls himself a “crypto artist,“ are on display.





An image of NFT art by Yongyong (ArtToken)