Putting gender equality first

Josep Borrell is high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy and vice president of the European Commission.







Rarely in the world have women’s and girls’ rights been challenged in such a concerning way as they have been in Afghanistan. The EU has made it clear that future EU development assistance will depend on the respect for norms on human rights, including women’s and girls’ rights. The EU will continue to support women and girls worldwide, sticking to our values and beliefs.



Human rights, freedom, democracy and equality represent core values that make the European Union what it is. It enriches our societies and strengthens resilience. Gender equality is key for peace, security, economic prosperity and sustainable development.



That is why working on all levels to promote and safeguard progress on gender equality is a political priority and objective for the EU. The EU Gender Action Plan III and the new EU external action budget provide a road map for global action toward a gender-equal world. We work closely together with multilateral, regional and bilateral partners, including civil society organizations, to achieve those objectives. We still have a long way to go; there is no room for complacency.



In many countries, the pandemic has exacerbated existing gender inequalities across different areas: education, vocational training, health, security and safety, sexual and reproductive health and rights and economic opportunities. In addition, the COVID-19 lockdowns have often led to an increase in gender-based violence, in particular domestic violence. At the same time, a significant part of the care burden has fallen on women and girls. Workers in the informal economy and in low-skilled jobs (most of whom are women), migrants and those belonging to minorities, have been more at risk and face multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination.



Moreover, school closures have exposed girls to an increased risk of sexual exploitation, early pregnancy, child labor and forced marriage. The Malala Fund estimates that 20 million more girls risk dropping out of school, adding up to a total of 150 million girls -- equivalent to a third of the EU population -- without educational prospects.



According to a recent UN report, military spending in 2020 still outplaced the worldwide expenses on health, even in a year that was dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. For a sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to redouble our efforts to promote gender equality.







Jutta Urpilainen, commissioner for international partnerships.