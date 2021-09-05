[Behind the Wheel] Volkswagen Tiguan -- good value, low price

The Volkswagen Tiguan (Volkswagen Korea)

It is not the fanciest car, but Volkswagen’s Tiguan shows that being faithful to the basics can be a charm.



Around the globe, the sport utility vehicle has sold over 6 million units, earning a reputation as a steady seller.



For Volkswagen Korea, it is the most important model, since it accounted for over 10,000 of the 17,615 units the company sold last year.



With a clear and differentiated strategy to position itself as the best value for money among all imported car brands, Volkswagen Korea brought in a revamped, second-generation Tiguan in July. While adopting new functions as standard, the automaker has lowered the price, with new discount programs to make this model even cheaper.



The Korea Herald had the chance to test-drive the Tiguan 2.0 TDI Prestige front-wheel drive model for about 60 kilometers across Seoul.





At first glance, several modifications were noticeable that gave the car a sharper look.



The horizontal grille was slightly larger, and a new slat had been added. The LED headlamps were narrower, changing the impression of the “face” of the vehicle.



Inside the car, the rear seat had ample headroom and legroom, and the large trunk was another plus. The second-row seat is not folded flat.



The interior design may be lacking some luxurious finishing touches, but given that the car starts at 40 million won ($34,522), it was good enough. It is simple and sticks to the basics.



The digitalized dashboard showed that the car was up to date, and it was easy to control and access information such as the full-screen, high-resolution navigation.



On the road, the Tiguan was suitable for city driving and was also a reasonable family car with adequate space.



The vehicle picked up speed smoothly on highways, and the accelerator and the brakes reacted at decent speeds.



It would have been nice if Volkswagen had included powertrain options other than diesel, as the industry is hustling to provide “greener” options. But the automaker explains that it has an EA288 Evo 2.0-liter diesel engine, which cuts nitrogen oxide emissions by about 80 percent compared with the previous engine.





The Volkswagen Tiguan (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)