Seoul-based a’strict to debut in New York with nature-themed immersive artwork

"Whale #2” by a’strict (Courtesy of the artist and Kukje Gallery)





Seoul-based media artist unit a’strict will debut in New York, showcasing nature-themed immersive media art in Times Square, starting July 16.



The media artist unit has expanded digital technology to the art sphere since it was formed last year. The group will present two works “Whale #2” and “Waterfall-NYC,” which will explore the theme of summer and provide chances to enjoy natural scenery even as the pandemic has restricted people from traveling in the summer vacation season.



The immersive artwork “Whale #2” will appear on the 1,400-square-meter billboard at the Pedestrian Plaza located at the center of Times Square. The screen will turn into a 3D space and a large whale will swim in waves that move dynamically. The gigantic whale will appear for a minute at a scheduled time from noon to midnight from July 16-26.







"Waterfall-NYC” by a’strict (Courtesy of the artist and Kukje Gallery)