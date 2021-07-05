[Behind the Wheel] With K9, Kia makes driving luxury

The Kia K9 runs on a highway during a test drive event on June 29. (Kia)

Kia’s premium flagship sedan K9 has returned with a major technological change, showing off how driving assistance can really make a difference behind the wheel.



Often called the “car for CEOs,” the most luxurious model from Kia showed a solid performance, selling 10,878 units in 2019. But its sales dwindled to 7,831 units in 2020 as competition for the title intensified with vehicles from Genesis, the premium automotive brand of Hyundai Motor Group, namely the G80 and G90.



Aiming to reinforce its position in the premium sedan market, Kia revamped the K9 with various upgraded technologies and a sportier appearance.



The Korea Herald took the Kia K9 Gasoline Turbo for a round trip of 90 kilometers from Gwangjin-gu in Seoul to Pocheon in Gyeonggi Province.



From the front to the rear, the K9 boasts a grand presence, with its large, round radiator grille and rear lamps that cut cross the car’s rear. The premium sedan is 1,915 millimeters in width, 1,490 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 3,105 mm.



The new Kia logo is placed above the front grille and the rear lamp and is actually quite noticeable. Since Kia changed its logo earlier this year, the new K9 is the second vehicle to carry it.



Inside, the seats were covered with bright-colored, quilted Napa leather. The Ergo Motion seats, designed to automatically adjust the seats to fit different driving modes, added comfort to the ride.





Inside the Kia K9 (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)



The 14.5-inch touch screen and the two screens attached for rear seat passengers highlighted its connectivity. The rear seat screens are provided as an option, for 2.5 million won ($2,200).



Behind the wheel, the K9 showed how Kia took extra care to provide a luxury driving experience for the premium flagship sedan. The car was weighty, but it was particularly quiet and pressing the pedals was easy on the feet. The suspension absorbed the shock of rough roads and speed bumps very well.



The K9 comes with two powertrains, 3.8 Gasoline and 3.3 Gasoline Turbo, and each of them is offered with two trims, Platinum and Masters.



The K9 3.8 Gasoline model exerts up to 315 horsepower and a maximum torque of 40.5 kilogram-meters, while the Turbo model facilitates up to 370 horsepower and a top torque of 52 kilogram-meters.



Because the normal drive mode was such a slick driving experience, the sports mode did show a distinguishable difference, with louder engine sounds and a faster response in accelerating and braking.





The new Kia K9 (Kia)