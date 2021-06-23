 Back To Top
Business

A Lotte company introduces ‘workcations,’ allowing remote work from Jeju hotel

Employees to work remotely from Jeju for a week

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Jun 23, 2021 - 15:22       Updated : Jun 23, 2021 - 15:36
Lotte Members’ Jeju workcation (Lotte Members)
Lotte Members’ Jeju workcation (Lotte Members)
Big data consulting firm Lotte Members said Wednesday that it has begun a “workcation” program for its staff this month, offering the opportunity to work from Jeju Island.

Some 10 employees will work from one of the country’s most popular holiday destinations for a week during each round of the eight-round program.

During the week, participants will only work Monday to Thursday between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., the company said.

For safety reasons, workers who are part of the program will stay at a hotel designated by the company throughout the week.

The term “workcation” is a portmanteau between “work” and “vacation.” The idea is to enjoy a vacation while working remotely, taking the rest of the time to unwind and relax in hopes of being more productive.

Combining work from home and a four-day workweek, a “workcation” is among the new alternatives to the 9-to-6 office job that have emerged during the coronavirus pandemic as employers and workers seek new ways to create a safe and more productive environment.

In April last year, the company moved to telecommuting as part of efforts to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

One year later, working from home is now a regular option for staff, the company added.

“For the last one year or so, we have implemented telecommuting, allowing employees to get used to it while creating a working environment that stays up to date,” said Oh Sang-woo, the head of business strategy at Lotte Members.

“Through the beginning of workcation, we plan on trialing and adopting various types of work environments that work in these changing times,” Oh said.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
