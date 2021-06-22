 Back To Top
Moody’s ups NH NongHyup Bank’s rating from stable to positive

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Jun 22, 2021 - 14:45       Updated : Jun 22, 2021 - 14:45
NH NongHyup Bank (NH Financial Group)
NH NongHyup Bank (NH Financial Group)


Global ratings firm Moody’s on Tuesday raised its rating outlook for South Korean lender NH NongHyup Bank from stable to positive, while maintaining the firm’s ratings at A1. 

“The upgrade reflects our expectation that the bank’s asset soundness and capital adequacy as well as improved profitability will remain solid over the next 12-18 months,” Moody’s said in a statement. 

Meanwhile, Moody’s revised up the ratings of NH Investment & Securities to A3 from Baa1, with its ratings outlook remaining stable.

“The improved ratings of NH Investment & Securities take into account a possibility that NH Financial Group will increase its investments in the brokerage firm through its banking unit NH NongHyup Bank since the lender received higher credit ratings,” the agency said. 

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)

