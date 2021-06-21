[AUTO & MOBILITY] Who drives electric vehicles in South Korea?

(123rf)



The once-futuristic idea of a car running purely on electricity is no longer a dream. More and more battery-powered electric vehicles are being spotted on the road, as EVs or hybrid cars together form a chunk of new product launches from major automakers these days. .



Though their market share is still tiny, battery electric vehicles are widely expected to overtake conventional gas-fueled cars in the foreseeable future as governments and industries seek a transition to cleaner energy to cut carbon emissions.



According to EV Sales, the combined number of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid cars sold around the globe from January to April this year was slightly over 1.51 million -- triple the number sold in the same period last year.



Some of the world’s largest automotive companies, including General Motors and Volkswagen Group, have already announced plans to migrate entirely to electric vehicles within the next decade. Others are presenting new EVs with decent driving ranges and convenient charging systems, heating up the competition in the market.



So in South Korea, who are the people buying these electric vehicles? What are the reasons of choosing them over more conventional ones?



‘EVs save money in long run’



For Lee Gun-hee, 29, an office worker in Seoul, electric vehicles have been a prime interest since the launch of the BMW i3 here in 2014. At the same time, he was skeptical.



“The idea of running a car purely with electricity was fascinating, but this was not reason enough to purchase one as EVs at the time were rather disappointing, with short driving ranges and weak charging infrastructure,” Lee told The Korea Herald.



The main obstacle was the uncertainty around how far one could drive an electric car without additional charging.



In 2014, the BMW i3 could run for up to 160 kilometers on a single charge, while Kia’s Soul could go 148 km.



It was not until a few years later that automakers began to introduce cars that could cross the country on a single charge. (A trip from Seoul to Busan is about 390 km.) A pioneering model was Tesla’s Model S, launched here in 2017 with a driving range of 426 km.



After years of cautious consideration, it only made sense for Lee to purchase Tesla’s Model 3 last year. While his limited budget was a concern, Tesla’s reputation for performance, along with the low maintenance costs, justified the decision.



“Above all things, Tesla is a cool brand with decent performance, high torque and new technologies such as the autonomous driving mode,” he said.



“But besides that, it also made sense to buy an EV, as it saves maintenance costs down the road and causes less environmental damage.”



The fact that his apartment was fully equipped with an EV charging station further encouraged the purchase, he added.





Rise of electric cars graph (The Korea Herald)



Lee is part of a fast-expanding group of EV users here. The number of registered EVs increased 48 times from 2014 to 2020 and is likely to set a record again this year.



In 2014, there were 2,775 registered EVs, making up 0.01 percent of all vehicles on the road, according to the Transport Ministry.



That number doubled year by year, and by the end of 2019 it had reached 89,918 vehicles.



At the end of 2020, the number was 134,962, with EVs accounting for 0.55 percent of all registered vehicles.



One driver of the fast growth was the generous subsidies offered by the central and regional governments to encourage drivers to choose zero-emission cars. Reflecting the growing popularity of EVs, many regional governments are expecting to see their subsidy budgets run out by the first half of the year.



The subsidy runout could have an impact on EV sales in the second half, but how big that hit will be remains to be seen.



EVs cost roughly 10 million won ($9,000) more than their gas-fueled counterparts with similar specifications. Government subsidies are available for EVs that are priced less than 90 million won. Subsidies also apply to registration fees, electricity fees and parking fees.



EV enthusiasts say even without the car purchase subsidy, electric cars are still a cost-effective choice.



“I bought an EV for my first car, and I spent nothing on fuel during my 20,000-km ride with the car. I paid to refill the window washer fluid twice, and to replace the cabin air filter,” a user posted on a major online community for EV drivers. In South Korea, electricity is far cheaper than gasoline or diesel.



People in their 50s are top buyers of EVs





Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 (Hyundai Motor), Tesla’s Model Y (Tesla Motors)