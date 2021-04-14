 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Heavy completes pilot test of LNG regasfication system

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 14, 2021 - 11:18       Updated : Apr 14, 2021 - 11:18
An official at Samsung Heavy Industries Co. (L) explains the world's first LNG regasfication system of LNG floating storage regasification unit (LNG-FSRU) that is combined with a cold power generation system, in this photo provided by the shipbuilder on Wednesday. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)
An official at Samsung Heavy Industries Co. (L) explains the world's first LNG regasfication system of LNG floating storage regasification unit (LNG-FSRU) that is combined with a cold power generation system, in this photo provided by the shipbuilder on Wednesday. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)
The system, named S-REGAS, is the world's first LNG regasification system for LNG floating storage regasification unit (LNG-FSRU) combined with cold power generation technologies, the shipbuilder said.

Cold power generation refers to electric power generation using energy produced during the vaporization process of LNG, which is transported in a liquid state by cooling it to minus 162 C, without emitting carbon dioxide.

The S-REGAS can generate 16-megawatt electricity, the company said.

A LNG FSRU is a ship that provides natural gas to consumers on shore after vaporizing liquefied natural gas offshore.
