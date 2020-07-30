 Back To Top
Business

Booyoung supplies housing in Cambodia

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jul 30, 2020 - 17:43       Updated : Jul 30, 2020 - 17:43
Borey Booyoung Sensok (Booyoung Group)
Borey Booyoung Sensok (Booyoung Group)

Booyoung Group said Thursday that it was entering the housing market in Cambodia for the first time and developing Borey Booyoung Sensok in Phnom Penh, the nation’s capital.

According to the group, its local headquarters there, Booyoung Khmer Co., is developing the residential area in the capital’s Sensok district for 716 households.

The company said it opened its sales office Wednesday and that construction is expected to finish in December 2021.

Borey Booyoung Sensok will have a total floor area of 150,791 square meters on a lot measuring 110,608 square meters. It will consist of flat houses, shops and villas, the most popular kinds of homes there, the company said.

Booyoung said Sensok district is an up-and-coming area that is rapidly developing. According to Booyoung, facilities such as AEON Mall 2, home improvement store Global House and warehouse store Makro are all within 1 kilometer of Borey Booyoung Sensok.

“There are already many investors and potential residents interested, for its excellent location condition,” a Booyoung official said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
