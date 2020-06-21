BlackRock Korea head to extend term

BlackRock country head of Korea Choi Man-yeon
BlackRock Investment Management Korea said Sunday its incumbent CEO Choi Man-yeon is set to extend his term by two years.
Choi has headed the Korean arm of the world’s largest asset management firm since 2014. His three-year term at the top post was renewed in 2017. Choi formerly headed sales at Schroder Investment Management’s Korean unit.
Along with Choi, his colleague Graham Turl will serve his term until 2023 as managing director and general counsel for the Asia-Pacific region at BlackRock.
The decision was approved in a shareholders meeting on May 28, according to BlackRock Korea.
Founded in 2008, BlackRock Korea was overseeing 968.7 billion won ($800.9 million) worth of assets as of end-March. The Korean arm is wholly owned by BlackRock Singapore Holdco.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)