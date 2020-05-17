[Herald Interview] Tyler Rasch on escaping ‘The Box’

Television personality Tyler Rasch poses for photos at co-working space Fast Five in western Seoul on May 11. (Photo by Park Hyun-koo/ The Korea Herald)



While young Koreans are experiencing a chronic collective despair in past decades, partly due to the stagnant economy, American TV personality Tyler Rasch -- familiar to the public for his TV appearances -- hopes to encourage them through an independent documentary series.



To make his message more sincere, Rasch did not turn to major production companies to launch his new serial show “The Box,” but rather decided to take the reins himself.



“I did not want my message compromised. I wanted to make sure that someone else does not repackage this message as some sort of self-improvement content,” Rasch told The Korea Herald.



“The Box,” slated for an official kickoff in June, will be like an “artful piece of journalistic documentary,” according to the TV personality-turned-producer.



While each episode tells one person’s story on breaking free of their own box, there will be a undercurrent flow through the series, as Tyler -- also host of the show -- accompanies viewers along the journey, he explained.



“We want it to be immersive. In order for people to really feel like they can break out of the box, they need to feel like it is very personal. It cannot feel like an instruction or someone else’s formula to success,” Rasch said.



On April 22, Rasch and his production team kicked off a one-month crowdfunding campaign on Tumblbug to raise funds for the pilot episode in order to see whether the show would be well-received. As of Sunday, around 45 percent of the 50 million won ($40,550) target had been reached.



“So far, the qualitative reaction from the supporters is super-positive. People started donating even before we really did any sort of major marketing. Although we’re not as far along in reaching our goal as we would like to be, we’re still moving and the fact that it did not flop is a success in itself,” Rasch said.







Television personality Tyler Rasch speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald at co-working space Fast Five in western Seoul on May 11. (Photo by Park Hyun-koo/ The Korea Herald)