[Monitor] South Korea remains world’s 7th largest automobile producer



Although the number of automobiles manufactured in South Korea dropped below 4 million units last year, its global market share in car production increased slightly, data by the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association showed.



The number of cars produced dropped 1.9 percent from 2018, but the market share in car production increased by 0.1 percentage point.



The association pointed out that Korea failed to see a more significant improvement due to prolonged conflicts and strikes at major automakers including Hyundai and SsangYong.



China remained the world’s largest automobile manufacturer for the 11th year, but the production volume dropped 7.5 percent on-year.

