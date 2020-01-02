Go to Mobile Version

McDonald’s McCafe launches decaf coffee drinks

By Jo He-rim
  • Published : Jan 2, 2020 - 18:07
  • Updated : Jan 2, 2020 - 18:07

McDonald’s said Thursday that its coffee brand McCafe has newly launched decaffeinated coffee drinks with the aim of attracting local customers who are sensitive to caffeine and heavy coffee drinkers.

According to the company, McCafe will present four decaffeinated coffees -- Americano, McCafe Latte, Cappuccino and Espresso -- to offer a variety of choices for customers seeking to control their daily caffeine intake.

(McDonald's Korea)

The drinks in medium-sized cups cost between 1,000 won ($0.86) and 2,000 won.

McCafe, which was launched here in 2009, sells 40 million cups of coffee annually, according to the company.

“The demand for coffee is diversifying. Although the number of customers looking for decaffeinated coffee drinks is increasing, there are not many coffee chains selling them,” said a spokesperson for McDonald’s.

“We hope customers will enjoy our healthy decaffeinated coffee drinks made from 100 percent Arabica coffee beans in all our stores.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)


