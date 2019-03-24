BLACKPINK surpasses 20 mln YouTube subscribers

ENTERTAINMENT

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK has topped 20 million in the number of subscribers to its official YouTube channel, the first for a K-pop act.



The group hit the milestone Thursday (US time) to become the first K-pop act to do so, US Billboard magazine said. The number was 20,307,402 as of Sunday morning.



"This week, YouTube announced that the girl group is the first K-pop act to hit 20 million subscribers on their official channel," the magazine reported. "The recent Billboard cover stars are just one of 20 artists to ever hit the subscriber milestone."







(Yonhap)

Debuting in August 2016, the band now has six YouTube videos with more than 100 million views -- "Boombaya," "Whistle," "Playing with Fire," "Stay," "As If It's Your Last" and "DDU-DU DDU-DU."BLACKPINK will set out on their first concert tour of six American and Canadian cities next month, starting in Los Angeles on April 17.