Samsung Electronics opens fine dust research institute

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Jan 4, 2019 - 15:19
  • Updated : Jan 4, 2019 - 15:19
Samsung Electronics said Friday that it has opened a research institute dedicated to fine dust issues, seeking to resolve related social problems through research and development.

The institute was established within Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology, with SAIT Deputy President Hwang Sung-woo named as its director.

“Based on SAIT’s technology and infrastructure, the institute will develop high precision subminiature sensors to detect fine dust particles. It will also work on new technology such as advanced filters using innovative materials,” the company said in a press release.

To maximize synergy, the company will encourage external experts to participate in the research through Open Innovation, a technology collaboration program run by SAIT, according to officials.

“We hope to contribute to countering fine dust and its harmful consequences,” said Hwang.

