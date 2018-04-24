‘High School Rapper’ shows thoughts of Korean teens

ENTERTAINMENT

Lee Byung-jae, Kim Ha-on and Lee Ro-han (from left) pose for photos at a media briefing held Tuesday at Times Square mall in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. (Mnet)

Mnet’s “High School Rapper 2” succeeded in showing what teenagers think and worry about, delivering their messages on life.The seasonal survival audition show, a high school counterpart of hit hip-hop competition shows “Show Me the Money” and “Unpretty Rapstar,” aired its season finale on April 13.The 8-part show ranked an average viewership rating of 1.5 percent, relatively high for a cable channel. Songs from the show are currently ranking on top of local music charts.The most differentiated aspect from the first season was that the show focused on avoiding unnecessary controversies. It refrained from emphasizing the competitive aspects, despite being an audition show, and aimed to deliver the rappers’ thoughts.“What the rappers hope to express on stage and why they think like that is most important, rather than the competitions and the conflicts,” producer Jun Ji-hyun said at a media briefing held Tuesday in western Seoul.The production team decreased the number of participants to effectively manage them. Also the teenage rappers often went through face-to-face talks with the production staff.Kim Ha-on, an 18-year-old, took the top spot in the competition. He has shown excessive growth from what he had shown in previous audition shows, such as the first season of the show and the sixth season of “Show Me the Money.”“After participating in the competitions, I learned that there are many brilliant people. My world became bigger,” he said. “I had to learn more about myself to shine, so I watched many films, lectures and read books too.”“My music style changed too. Before, I used bad words and gestures, not knowing what they really meant and being unsure of myself. Now I don’t have to do that, I know what I am doing,” he added.The fact that the top three of the show, including Kim Ha-on, Lee Ro-han and Lee Byung-jae have all quit high school, gained attention from viewers. Lee Byung-jae expressed his worries on the subject.“I dropped out of school as I couldn’t learn what I wanted. I have never regretted it,” he said. “But I am worried. If we have more influence, some might thoughtlessly quit school.”With the songs from the show being popular, the young artists are discussing contracts with many labels. Kim stressed, amid the unexpected popularity, he has a definite goal.“Though I am talking with various agencies, nothing is decided,” he said. “But I want to be an artist who can influence the world in a positive way. I would like to make the world a more peaceful and exciting place, being a guide for those who are lost.”The third season of the show may be produced earlier next year, according to the production team.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)