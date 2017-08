ENTERTAINMENT

Actors Bae Yong-joon and Park Soo-jin are expecting their second baby, some 10 months after the celebrity couple welcomed their first son, the two stars' agency said Wednesday.



Keyeast Co. said Park is very early into the pregnancy so her due date hasn't been confirmed yet.





(Bae Yong-joon`s Instagram)

The two stars married in July 2015. (Yonhap)