'Report IU to the CIA': Bizarre online trolling of celebs who support Yoon impeachment

Users of local websites with politically conservative inclinations are encouraging each other to file online reports to the US Central Intelligence Agency against K-pop star IU and other celebrities who publicly supported protests calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

The anonymous users have posted screenshots of their reports to the US federal agency that collects and analyzes foreign intelligence.

"IU can't go to America now," read the title of an anonymous post on DC Inside, with the writer accusing the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea of being "secretly backed by China" and claimed IU was "actively supporting communist forces."

The users on the controversial website encouraged others to follow suit, sharing a list of celebrities that publicly supported Yoon's impeachment. Some of them said that reporting the celebrities as spies would trigger investigations, making it difficult for them to visit or work in the US.

They have also called for a boycott of products sold by companies endorsed by IU and other celebrities, sharing a list of the brands.

IU, one of Korea's most influential pop stars, recently provided prepaid meals and snacks to people taking part in the protests against the president.

President Yoon currently faces an impeachment trial and criminal investigation on charges of insurrection for his declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, which marked the first time in over 40 years that martial law has been declared in the country. It was revealed by military commanders and government officials that Yoon ordered the arrests of prominent political figures and his outspoken critics.

He also sent troops to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission, with the latter possibly linked to his claim that the past two parliamentary elections -- which Yoon's party lost -- were "rigged."