K-pop stars to broaden spectrum with world tours in 2025

Taemin of SHINee

As 2025 approaches, K-pop artists are setting their sights on global stages. SHINee’s Taemin will continue the momentum of his first solo world tour, “Ephemeral Gaze,” which began on Dec. 15 with sold-out shows, into early next year. According to his agency Big Planet Made Entertainment tickets for the US leg of the “Ephemeral Gaze” tour — covering New York, Chicago, Houston, Oakland and Los Angeles — sold out immediately. This follows previous sellouts in South America and Europe. The tour resumes in Macao on Jan. 4, with stops planned in 14 cities across South America, the US, and Europe, running through March.

Kard

Kard, one of K-pop’s leading co-ed groups, is set to head to Latin America following the successful completion of the European leg of their "Where To Now?" tour. The quartet wrapped up their Europe tour in Oberhausen, Germany, Friday, after performing in 11 cities. Kard will kick off its Latin America tour on Jan. 15 in Santiago, Chile, before heading to Sao Paulo; Bogota, Colombia; Mexico City; and Puerto Rico, continuing to strengthen their global presence.

Purple Kiss US tour "Headway"

Girl group Purple Kiss is also gearing up to meet fans in the United States. The group shared a poster for its US tour "Headway" on its official social media channels Tuesday. The tour will begin in Los Angeles on Jan. 18 and cover 17 cities, including San Diego, Phoenix, Tucson, Albuquerque, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Austin, New Orleans, Little Rock, Memphis, Birmingham, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Miami. The tour shares its title with the group’s seventh mini-album released in October. The album’s theme, which encourages individuals to carve their own path at life’s crossroads, is expected to be reflected in the performances.

Babymonster

Babymonster will make its North American debut with its first world tour, "Hello Monsters." The group will perform in Newark, New Jersey, on Feb. 28, and in Los Angeles on March 2. The Newark concert will be held at the Prudential Center, while the Los Angeles performance will be at the Kia Forum. Both venues boast over 15,000 seats, marking a significant milestone for Babymonster, as it greets North American fans less than a year after its official debut. Ahead of the North American leg, Babymonster will kick off its world tour with concerts at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Jan. 25 and 26, followed by performances in four Japanese cities.

Treasure's US tour "Special Moment"