Hanwha Aerospace delivers more military assets to Norway

Hanwha Aerospace's K9 self-propelled howitzers are being prepared to be shipped to Norway. (Hanwha Aerospace)

Hanwha Aerospace announced Tuesday that it shipped a fresh batch of four K9 self-propelled howitzers and eight K10 ammunition resupply vehicles to Norway.

The shipment is part of a 2022 contract agreed to supply additional K9 and K10 systems, following the successful implementation of the first contract signed in 2017 to export 24 K9s and six K10s to bolster the Norwegian defense capability.

According to Hanwha, the artillery systems are expected to arrive in Norway in about two months for delivery to the Norwegian Armed Forces after undergoing inspections.

"This shipment of K9 and K10 systems is a key milestone for strengthening cooperation between Hanwha and Norway, as we’re fully committed to producing and delivering the products meeting the Norwegian requirements on time," said Kim Dong-hyun, head of the land systems business group at Hanwha Aerospace.

"Hanwha will devote its efforts to complete this contract and further contribute to enhancing Norway’s defense posture."

From Hanwha's perspective, Norway is an important pillar of the so-called "K9 User Club," a group of countries operating K9 systems that can share their knowledge on the operation, maintenance and training of the K9 systems.

Since 2001, the K9 self-propelled howitzers have been ordered by nine countries -- Turkey, India, Poland, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Australia, Egypt and Romania -- with about 1,800 K9 vehicles in service globally. The Korean-made artillery vehicle is known for its firepower, high mobility and survivability.

The K10, which is the world’s first automatic ammunition resupply vehicle based on the chassis of the K9 howitzer, gained popularity due to its efficiency in logistics support and tactical movements in battlefield conditions.