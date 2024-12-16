Hanwha Aerospace names its first global defense CEO

Hanwha Aerospace said Monday that it has named Michael Coulter, a former executive at Leonardo DRS, the Italian defense manufacturing firm, as its new global defense CEO.

In the newly created position, Coulter will oversee the global defense businesses of Hanwha Aerospace and its subsidiaries such as Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Systems.

The new appointment comes as the Korean defense company has expanded its presence in global markets with key products, including the K9 self-propelled howitzer and a diverse range of other weapons systems.

"As a combat veteran with a career devoted to the security cooperation of allies and partners, I am committed to the mission of this great company to provide global security, industrial capacity, and solutions for the brave men and women who protect our freedoms," said Coulter.

Coulter is an industry veteran with extensive experience in the government and defense sectors. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of corporate business development for Leonardo DRS and president of Leonardo DRS International.

His distinguished career spans critical roles in national security and defense. Prior to his corporate position, Coulter served in senior leadership positions at the US Department of Defense, including roles as acting assistant secretary of defense, principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, and principal deputy for strategic plans and policy at the US Joint Chiefs of Staff. He also served at the US Department of State as deputy assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs and coordinator for coalition operations, as well as national security advisor in the US Senate.

A US Navy reserve officer with command and combat experience across multiple regions including the Middle East, Europe, Asia and Africa, Coulter possesses deep operational and strategic expertise. Coulter holds master’s degrees in business from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business and in national security and strategic studies from the US Naval War College.