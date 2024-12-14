K-pop star IU supplies hot food for fans attending anti-Yoon rallies

K-pop superstar US has arranged for hot food and drinks, as well as hot packs, to be provided to people attending a rally calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, her agency said Friday.

Edam Entertainment, in an official fan cafe post, said the singer wanted to provide warmth to "Uena," or IU fans, who would be attending the protests in the cold weather.

"We hope that the hands of Uaena, who brighten the surroundings, will be a little warmer,” the post reads.

The food provided by IU includes 100 portions of bread, 100 drinks, 100 bowls of soup, 100 bowls of beef bone soup, and 100 portions of rice cakes.

The agency also mentioned that anyone, even if they are not officially registered members of the fan club, could receive the food and hot packs on a first-come, first-served basis at the rallies.

Young protesters are taking to the streets with light sticks, singing K-pop songs to express their anger at President Yoon, who imposed martial law last week in a high-stakes gambit to reverse his struggling political fortunes.

South Korea’s parliament is set to vote on his impeachment at 4 p.m. Saturday.

IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, is also an actress known for her roles in various TV and film productions, including “My Mister.”