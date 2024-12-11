Lee Seung-hwan to perform Friday at pro-impeachment rally in Seoul

Singer Lee Seung-hwan and his band will perform near the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Friday, during a rally demanding the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, the artist announced Tuesday.

Lee, via Instagram, shared his setlist, featuring his hit songs "Dunk Shoot," "As Much as the Love Spread in the World," "God of Money," "Do You Love," "I Ask" and "Superhero." Lyrics for some of the songs will be adjusted to suit the occasion, with "Dunk Shoot" rewritten as “Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol” and "God of Money" as “Power of Money.” He also reminded rally-goers to dress warmly.

Earlier in the day, Lee hinted at his participation, posting, “Yeouido on Friday — it’s not confirmed yet,” but clarified, “I don’t need any guarantee, but there must be a minimum sound system that meets my standards.”

The veteran singer has been vocal about social and political issues. Lee openly criticized President Yoon’s declaration of martial law on Dec. 3. When the National Assembly failed to impeach the leader on Dec. 7 due to a boycott of ruling People Power Party lawmakers, Lee accused them of being “accomplices to rebellion.”

Lee also shared details of his annual donation on social media, saying he had directed 12.13 million won ($8,468) to a civic group organizing candlelight rallies for impeachment. “I sincerely hope (President Yoon) gets impeached this coming Saturday,” he said.

The main opposition Democratic Party submitted a second impeachment motion against Yoon on Wednesday. A parliamentary vote is set for Saturday, with rallies supporting the motion planned around the National Assembly building.