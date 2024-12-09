[News Analysis] Why Yoon dodged impeachment while Park fell by single vote?

Opposition lawmakers unanimously vote in favor of the motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, while the ruling People Power Party boycotts the vote at the National Assembly on Saturday. The vote followed Yoon's martial law declaration on December 3, which was lifted by the National Assembly six hours later. (Yonhap)

For the first time in South Korea’s history, a presidential impeachment motion has failed in the National Assembly, derailed by a lack of quorum, as fewer than 200 lawmakers cast their votes on Saturday.

The outcome has ignited sharp scrutiny, particularly over why only three members of the ruling People Power Party broke with the party’s decision to boycott the vote -- when just eight defections would have been enough to push forward the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The result is especially striking given the gravity of the allegations against Yoon, deemed more severe than those that ousted Park Geun-hye eight years ago, despite the People Power Party’s smaller size of 108 lawmakers compared to the 129-member Saenuri Party, also known as the New Frontier Party, of Park's time.

Observers in Seoul have identified four key factors behind the failed impeachment attempt. These include the expedited timeline for tabling the motion to the Assembly --occurring just days after Yoon's martial law declaration -- and the People Power Party's lingering trauma from Park's impeachment.

Additionally, approval ratings for Yoon and the ruling party, while not particularly strong, are seen as more stable compared to those during Park’s impeachment era.

The judicial risks facing Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who is currently the frontrunner for his party, could jeopardize his ability to run in the next presidential election, were also highlighted as a significant factor.

Impeachment trauma

The ruling People Power Party demonstrated unity during the impeachment motion against Yoon on Saturday, with only three of its 108 lawmakers -- Reps. Ahn Cheol-soo, Kim Yea-ji and Kim Sang-wook -- breaking ranks to participate in the vote. Kim Sang-wook later revealed he voted against the motion.

In December 2016, the picture was starkly different. A total of 299 lawmakers participated in the impeachment vote against Park, with 234 voting in favor -- 34 more than the required threshold of 200. At least 62 members of Park's Saenuri Party voted to support the motion.

Politicians may have grown cautious about pursuing Yoon's impeachment, mindful of the bitter lessons from Park's case.

"First and foremost, the conservative bloc actually faced a state of collapse after supporting the motion for Park Geun-hye’s impeachment. This trauma from the devastation of conservatism in the aftermath of her impeachment seems to be the primary cause,” Eom Kyeong-young, director of the Zeitgeist Institute told The Korea Herald.

The Liberty Korea Party, rebranded from the Saenuri Party, saw public approval hover around the low 10 percent range from January to May 2017. The Bareun Party, formed in January 2017 by anti-Park defectors advocating Park’s impeachment, failed to gain traction amid low approval ratings and internal strife and dissolved in 2018 through a merger with the Liberty Korea Party.

Breakneck speed

The impeachment motion against Yoon advanced at breakneck speed, introduced abruptly amid intense political strife. Opposition parties tabled it on Dec. 5, less than two days after Yoon’s late-night martial law declaration on Dec. 3, and pushed it to a vote by Dec. 7.

In contrast, Park’s impeachment vote in 2016 took 46 days to unfold after local media exposed an influence-peddling scandal involving leaked documents.

Political commentator Park Sang-byung noted that during Park Geun-hye's presidency, "the ruling party had sufficient time to build internal consensus around impeachment as an unavoidable course of action."

Furthermore, Park’s subsequent statements in press conferences and other appearances solidified the public perception that impeachment was inevitable. This sentiment was reflected in the candlelight vigil on Dec. 3, which drew over 2.3 million participants ahead of the Dec. 9 impeachment vote.

"But currently within the People Power Party, there has been no internal consensus or shared understanding on how to handle this matter. Even they are unsure of what to do and are unprepared," Park Sang-byeong told The Korea Herald.

“If impeachment were to proceed immediately in this unprepared state, they would be even less equipped to deal with the aftermath. This is why impeachment is currently not considered a viable option. This context explains why Chair Han Dong-hoon has been advocating for what he describes as an 'orderly resignation.'"

Approval rate holding

Another factor is the People Power Party's perception that its support rate, along with Yoon's approval rating, remains manageable and significantly higher than during Park Geun-hye's impeachment period.

"During Park Geun-hye's impeachment, her approval rating plummeted to as low as 5 percent, and her party's support dropped to around 12–13 percent," Eom said. "In contrast, President Yoon's approval rating is still above 10 percent, and the People Power Party's support remains steady at around 25 percent. This suggests that the severity of the situation has not yet fully resonated with the public or the party."

In late October 2016, media revelations of Choi Soon-sil's influence-peddling scandal caused Park's approval rating, which had hovered around 30 percent earlier that month, to nosedive. In early November, it had dropped to 5 percent, continuing 4-5 percent through the year, according to Gallup Korea. During the same period, the Saenuri Party, now the People Power Party, saw its support fall to 12 percent in late November.

In contrast, a Realmeter poll conducted Dec. 5-6 showed Yoon’s approval rating at 17.3 percent, down 7.7 percentage points from the previous week. The People Power Party's support stood at 26.2 percent, a 6.1 percentage point drop, while the Democratic Party of Korea rose slightly to 47.6 percent, up 2.4 percentage points.

Lee's judicial risks

Lee Jae-Myung faces significant judicial risks with four ongoing court cases, including an appeal for a conviction of violating the Public Official Election Act, that could block his run for the presidential election and strip him of the National Assembly seat.

In mid-November, Lee was sentenced to one year in prison with a two-year suspended sentence for election law violations. If the Supreme Court upholds the ruling, he will be disqualified from running for office for 10 years.

Article 270 of the Public Official Election Act mandates the swift trial of election-related offenses, stipulating that the first trial must be concluded within six months of the indictment, and the second and third trials must be completed within three months after the previous ruling.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae has called for ensuring this timeline is followed, meaning Lee’s political future could be determined within six months since mid-November.

"The sooner the next presidential election is held, the more advantageous it will be for Lee Jae-myung. In this regard, the ruling party likely intends to delay the election if possible," Eom said.