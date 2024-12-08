Most Popular
KG leaves VCHA citing 'abuse and mistreatment'By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Dec. 8, 2024 - 16:59
The American member of JYP Entertainment’s newly debuted global girl group VCHA, KG, has announced her departure from the group citing alleged abuse by a staff member.
The 17-year-old singer shared the news Sunday on her Instagram, revealing that she had decided to terminate her contract and exit VCHA after experiencing “incidents of abuse and mistreatment by certain staff members.”
VCHA, a joint Korean-US girl group, debuted in January this year as part of the global project A2K, a collaboration between JYP Entertainment and Universal Music Group’s subsidiary Republic Records. The group consists of six members, all from English-speaking countries: KG, Lexi, Savanna and Kendall from the US, Camila from Canada, and Kaylee, who holds both Korean and US citizenship.
“I'm not in support of the working and living conditions that led a member to attempt suicide. Nor do I support an environment that encourages eating disorders and has caused members to self-harm,” said KG, adding that she made her decision in May and was still waiting for release from her contract.
KG added, “I do not blame anyone for the treatment endured but feel this is an issue that lies deeply embedded in the K-pop industry.”
“In the future, I will continue making music in this genre, but not under these circumstances. I hope that my leave can encourage the K-pop system to make changes for the better, in hopes of protecting the idols and trainees who remain in these companies' hands.”
In response to KG’s claims, JYP Entertainment said that they have been in communication through agents and that there were disagreements on certain issues, adding that they will handle the situation according to the proper procedures.
