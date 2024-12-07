Masses fill Seoul streets for and against impeachment vote

Protesters gather in front of the National Assembly building in Yeouido, Seoul, on Saturday. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

The lyrics of "Into the New World," Girls' Generation's 2007 debut single, echoed through the streets of Yeouido on Saturday evening: "Our rough road is before our eyes. Unknown future and walls. I won't change, I can't give up."

The song, for some time a protest anthem, was followed by Big Bang's "Crooked" as tens of thousands of people wielded fluorescent light rods in what resembled more of a K-pop concert than a political protest.

Yet this was no ordinary demonstration -- the streets were filled with citizens, about 100,000 according to a police estimate, protesting President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law and allegations of plans to seize parliament and detain lawmakers.

The impeachment vote against Yoon collapsed Saturday night when ruling party lawmakers walked out en masse and a quorum of 200 lawmakers could not be reached.

The scenes in Yeouido -- where people from all walks of life gathered in peaceful protest -- testified to what many called the maturing of South Korea's democracy, echoing the lessons learned from the 2016 candlelight demonstrations that led to former President Park Geun-hye's removal from office.

A nation holds its breath

Hours before the National Assembly's impeachment vote, anticipation and suspense ran high across the country. Even typically apolitical citizens found themselves glued to news coverage as behind-the-scenes negotiations intensified.

"I've been wired into news and YouTube to follow politics lately, could barely wind down after work," said Kim, 57, an orthodontist from Bundang, south of Seoul.

A self-described centrist typically indifferent to politics, she found herself totally outraged by the latest political drama.

"What's driving me nuts more than the martial law declaration itself, which is crazy of course, is the ruling party's rallying around the president to block his impeachment. It makes me fundamentally skeptical about parliamentary politics -- it's just a huge circus."

Polling released Thursday morning, two days after the martial law declaration on Tuesday night, showed three in four registered voters supported impeachment. However, some expressed reservations about opposition control.

"The whole impeachment seems rushed," said a 29-year-old engineer who gave only his English name, Tony. "We should wait for investigation results to evaluate the constitutionality of martial law," he said.

Even previous Yoon supporters struggled with the choice. "This man is clearly mad, unfit for office," said Hong, 88, who voted for Yoon but withdrew support after the martial law incident.

"But I can't accept a Lee Jae-myung presidency either. I fear he would plunge this country further into chaos," she said, referring to the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party.

Streets fill with protesters

By early afternoon, tens of thousands of protesters had transformed Yeouido, Seoul's financial hub and home to the National Assembly, into a sea of demonstrations.

The December wind cut sharp off the Han River, with temperatures hovering near freezing. Students, office workers, and religious figures from all across the country stood shoulder to shoulder, bundled in thick winter coats while holding signs demanding Yoon's removal. The crowd grew so large that subway operators bypassed two nearby stations.

The protesters pulled no punches in expressing their fury.

"This man was riddled with scandals even before this incident, including those surrounding the first lady. I can't wait for the impeachment to pass," told a 35-year-old office worker who had traveled from Eunpyeong-gu in northern Seoul to "show the power of the people."

The sounds of chants echoed through Yeouido as police closed off major thoroughfares leading to the National Assembly. A constant flow of people flooded through the dense crowd, carrying signs past stages set up for speeches and performances. By 4 p.m., the area was so packed that reporters struggled to transmit coverage due to overwhelmed cell networks.

Meanwhile, in a stark display of the nation's political divide, some 20,000 people, according to police estimates, simultaneously gathered in central Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square, waving Korean and American flags while calling for opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's arrest.

They displayed banners reading "Protect our President" and "Arrest Lee Jae-myung for treason," accusing the opposition of orchestrating a scheme to destabilize the government.