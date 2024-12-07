Home

[Breaking] Majority of ruling party lawmakers exit after vote on first lady probe

By Choi He-suk

Published : Dec. 7, 2024 - 17:39

The view of main chamber of the National Assembly in Seoul (Yonhap) The view of main chamber of the National Assembly in Seoul (Yonhap)

A majority of ruling People Power Party lawmakers have left the main chamber of the National Assembly after voting on the bill for a special counsel probe into the first lady, in line with the party’s position of boycotting the vote on the motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Despite the ruling party’s stance, some lawmakers, including Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, remained in their seats in the main chamber.

More news to follow.

