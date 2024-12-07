Most Popular
-
1
Ruling party leader stands firm on suspending Yoon from his position
-
2
[Latest Updates] Martial law fallout
-
3
Yoon needs to be stopped from exercising power as president: ruling party head
-
4
South Korean military says will not obey another martial law
-
5
President Yoon Suk Yeol says will entrust state affairs to ruling party
-
6
Why did martial law troops go to National Election Commission?
-
7
Rights group claims proof of 2nd martial law declaration
-
8
Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association issues statement against NewJeans
-
9
[Breaking] Majority of ruling party lawmakers exit after vote on first lady probe
-
10
Nobel Prize winner Han Kang expresses shock over martial law news
[Breaking] Majority of ruling party lawmakers exit after vote on first lady probeBy Choi He-suk
Published : Dec. 7, 2024 - 17:39
A majority of ruling People Power Party lawmakers have left the main chamber of the National Assembly after voting on the bill for a special counsel probe into the first lady, in line with the party’s position of boycotting the vote on the motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Despite the ruling party’s stance, some lawmakers, including Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, remained in their seats in the main chamber.
More news to follow.
More from Headlines
-
Majority of ruling party lawmakers exit after vote on first lady probe
-
Bill to investigate Kim Keon Hee fails to pass
-
Conservative professors, ex-diplomats oppose President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment