Full text of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's address to the nation

Full text of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's address to the nationBy Korea Herald
Published : Dec. 7, 2024 - 10:25
Below is a full, unofficial translation of President Yoon Suk Yeol's statement issued on Saturday, pledging to entrust his power to the ruling party and not to declare martial law again.
Dear fellow citizens.
I declared martial law at 11 p.m. on Dec. 3. About two hours later, around 1 a.m. on Dec. 4, in accordance with the National Assembly's resolution to nullify martial law declaration, I ordered the military forces to withdraw and lifted martial law after a late-night Cabinet meeting.
The declaration of emergency martial law was motivated by the desperation of the president, who is the final decision-maker in state affairs.
However, in the process, I caused concerns and inconvenience to the people. I am very sorry and apologize to the people who must have been very surprised.
Regarding my declaration, I will confront my legal and political responsibility.
Dear fellow citizens,
There are rumors that martial law will be imposed again, but let me be clear. There will be no such thing as a second martial law declaration.
Dear fellow citizens,
For the rest of my term, I will entrust my power to our (ruling) party to stabilize the political situation. Our party and the government will together take responsibility for future state affairs.
Once again, I apologize for causing concern to the people.
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
