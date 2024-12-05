Seoul’s diplomacy, security rocked by political turmoil

Major US daily newspapers feature South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law on the front pages of their Wednesday editions, displayed at a newsstand in Virginia. (Yonhap)

South Korea's diplomatic and security activities have been thrown into disarray following President Yoon Suk Yeol's abrupt and fleeting declaration of martial law, which has prompted the cancellation of visits by foreign delegations.

The paralysis in South Korea's foreign and defense affairs is poised to intensify with the resignation of now-former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on Wednesday, formally accepted by Yoon the following day, and the voluntary departure of Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, who has tendered his resignation.

South Korea's Defense Ministry confirmed that the defense ministers' meeting with Kazakhstan originally set for Thursday has been canceled, following Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov's decision to forgo his visit to Seoul.

Seoul and Washington have postponed the meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group and the inaugural NCG tabletop exercise, which were set to take place in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday. The NCG was widely anticipated to be the final meeting under the outgoing Biden administration.

The declaration of martial law late Tuesday night also occurred during the visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, the first Kyrgyz leader to visit South Korea in 11 years, who was in Seoul for a two-day trip scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Kyrgyz delegation had to adjust their schedule to focus only on essential events. When asked about any formal protests regarding the situation, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment directly, stating only that diplomatic communications were ongoing.

Diplomatic leaders have postponed their planned visits to Seoul amid the political uncertainty. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced on Wednesday the cancellation of his trip to South Korea, which was set to begin Thursday, citing the unfolding political situation.