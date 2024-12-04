Teachers across country field martial law questions from kids

Students at Hari Forest School listen to their teacher's explanation about martial law on Wednesday morning (Courtesy of Jung)

As political turmoil unraveled from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, following President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law, local teachers prepared for their students' questions at school.

"My knowledge of martial law is limited, from some books and films. I felt I didn’t know it well enough to teach students about it. I did some quick research on the internet before going to work,” said Kang, 31, an elementary school teacher in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.

On Wednesday morning, many teachers like Kang flocked to online forums for educators, including “Indi School,” an online platform for elementary school teachers across the country, where users actively share educational materials, for classroom materials on martial law.