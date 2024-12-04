Ex-PM and other politicians accused of 'supporting' martial law

While most politicians berated President Yoon Suk Yeol for an "unconstitutional and illegal" declaration of martial law, a handful of conservative politicians expressed their support for the beleaguered president.

One of the biggest names to openly support the president's move is Hwang Kyo-ahn, a member of the ruling People Power Party who was prime minister under ex-President Park Geun-hye.

On coattails of Yoon declaring martial law on Tuesday night, Hwang wrote in a Facebook post that the ruling party should join the president in what he claimed was an action to "wipe out anti-state forces."

In a second post, he wrote, "Arrest National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik. Arrest People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon who is openly hindering the presidential measures."

In his latest post written Wednesday afternoon, he said he believes the president to have "chosen martial law" in a situation where the "pro-North forces" were bringing down the country. He claimed that the opposition's majority in the National Assembly is "a fake number" -- based on the claims that the parliamentary elections were rigged.

Busan city councilman Park Jong-cheol was more explicit in his support for Yoon.

Immediately after the president's announcement last night, Park at 11:16 p.m. wrote that he "actively supports and sympathizes with the declaration of martial law." He echoed Hwang in saying that pro-North "spies" should be weeded out.

He expressed discontent Wednesday morning the martial law being lifted after the National Assembly voted to end it, saying he laments the current situation.

Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo did not express his support for the president or the martial law, but did say he understood "Yoon's loyalty.” He also described Yoon’s actions as “making a scene,” and that he had been reckless.

Hong's comment was decried by an umbrella group of civic groups in Daegu, who held a press conference in front of the city hall and said that the mayor was downplaying the gravity of the situation.