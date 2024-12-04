Seoul mayor voices opposition against martial law

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon voiced his opposition to President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law late Tuesday.

"I stand against martial law. The martial law declaration should be retracted," wrote Oh on his Facebook account. "As mayor, I will do everything in my power to preserve the daily lives of our citizens."

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government's office, Oh conducted a meeting with high-ranking city government officials late Tuesday and emphasized the need to "ensure that the citizens' daily lives, including essential aspects such as livelihoods, prices, distribution and transportation remain unaffected" after urging all relevant departments to put in their "utmost efforts" to maintain normalcy in such areas.

Yoon declared martial law late Tuesday, accusing the opposition of “anti-state activities plotting rebellion.” As of 1 a.m., South Korea's National Assembly passed the motion to revoke the emergency martial law declaration, with all present 190 lawmakers voting in favor.