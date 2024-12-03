Korea's cypto prices plunge, exchanges paralyzed amid martial law declaration

A screen shows bitcoin trading at around 94 million won at local crypto exchange Upbit's headquarters in southern Seoul, on Nov. 26. (Yonhap)

Cryptocurrency prices plunged and exchanges were paralyzed after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol unexpectedly declared martial law on Tuesday night.

As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, was trading at around 120 million won ($83,767), down nearly 8 percent from the previous day.

Bitcoin, which hovered at approximately 131 million won as of 10:30 p.m. when Yoon announced martial law, briefly plummeted nearly 30 percent to a low of 93.5 million won.

Bitcoin's steep drop sent altcoins tumbling, with Ethereum sliding 35 percent and Ripple plummeting 51 percent.

Domestic cryptocurrency exchanges Upbit and Bithumb also experienced temporary connection disruptions.