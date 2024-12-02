GFriend to reunite after 4 years, marking 10th debut anniversary

The girl group GFriend is making a highly anticipated return after four years with a special album and concert.

GFriend will reunite to release a special album, "Season of Memories," on Jan. 13, commemorating the group's 10th debut anniversary. This marks their first group activity since the members' contract with Source Music ended four years ago.

According to Source Music, the six-member group’s special album "Season of Memories" will drop on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m., with a pre-release of a new track from the album scheduled for Jan. 6 at nooon.

Additionally, GFriend will hold a stand-alone concert titled "GFriend 10th Anniversary: 'Season of Memories'" on Jan. 18-19 at the Olympic Hall, Songpa-gu, Seoul. The teaser poster for the concert features the group joyfully running across a snow-covered field, creating a nostalgic atmosphere.

A teaser video has also been uploaded to GFriend’s official YouTube channel. The clip begins with the intro of their iconic hit, "Me Gustas Tu," accompanied by the sound of fans’ enthusiastic cheers. It also unveils the a new logo for the girl group.

Since debuting in 2015, GFriend has released numerous hit songs such as "Rough," "Navillera," "Love Whisper" and "Time for the Moon Night." Known for youthful charm and powerful synchronized choreography, the group enjoyed significant popularity. In May 2021, however, GFriend announced the end of activities as a unit following the expiration of their contracts with Source Music.

After the disbandment, three members -- Eunha, SinB, and Umji -- formed the trio Viviz, while other members went on to pursue individual careers as solo artists or actresses.