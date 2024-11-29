‘NewJeans are no longer under Ador,’ says legal expert

With Ador likely gearing up to start a legal battle, its now-former K-pop girl group NewJeans appears ready to move forward with their activities, signaling the start of what could be a long legal fight over rights and compensation.

NewJeans' members announced the termination of their exclusive contracts with Ador Thursday, citing breaches of contract by the agency. The quintet asserted during the press conference in Seoul that they owe no penalties or compensation. Still, questions about the legality of the move remain.

Though NewJeans says their contract termination is lawful, citing breaches of contractual terms by Ador, the specific details of their contract remain confidential.

The members sent a certification of content to Ador on Nov. 13, demanding corrective action within 14 days, as stipulated in the contract, before formally ending the agreement.

Entertainment lawyer Bae Jin-sung of Law Firm Myoungjae outlined two possible legal strategies for Ador.

“The agency could file an injunction to prohibit NewJeans from engaging in entertainment activities with another company, or pursue claims for penalties and damages for breach of contract,” according to Bae, Friday.

However, the lawyer said that injunctions preventing artists from continuing their careers are rare.

“While an injunction could be granted, disputes of this nature often result in financial compensation rather than the banning of activities. Filing an injunction to block an artist’s activities after trust has been broken would violate their constitutional right to freedom of occupation,” he added.