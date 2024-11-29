Will Min Hee-jin reunite with NewJeans?

Former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin speaks during a press conference in Seoul on May 31. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

With all five members of NewJeans having expressed their desire to continue working with Min Hee-jin, former CEO of Ador and producer, during their press conference on Thursday, all eyes are on whether the reunion will happen.

Min’s first public appearance after NewJeans’ press conference will be on Dec. 6 as she is scheduled to speak at a talk concert hosted by Hanwha General Insurance and Folin to talk about her experience as a K-pop producer.

Min is in a legal battle with the K-pop powerhouse Hybe, a battle that continues even after her resignation as an Ador internal director on Nov. 20.

On Monday, Min filed a criminal complaint with Seoul’s Yongsan Police Station against Hybe’s Chief Communication Officer Park Tae-hee and a PR director identified only as Cho, alleging misconduct related to their duties in promoting NewJeans.

"Although they were in a position within Hybe's Shared Services PR organization, receiving commissions from Ador to promote NewJeans, they failed to fulfill their duties and, instead, caused serious harm to Ador and NewJeans by downplaying their achievements,” Min’s public relations agency Macoll Consulting Group said in a press release.

On Nov, 22, Min filed a lawsuit with Seoul’s Yongsan Police Station against Kim Tae-ho, the CEO of Illit’s agency Belift Lab, and Choi Yoon-hyuk, the deputy CEO of Belift Lab, claiming defamation. She also filed a 5 billion won ($3.6 million) compensation lawsuit against Belift Lab.

Min has continuously shown her affection toward NewJeans members publicly describing them as her “babies,” highlighting how she was responsible not only for recruiting the members but also for producing the group and their music releases.