NewJeans terminates contract with Ador, embarks on new journey

NewJeans has unilaterally terminated its exclusive contract with Ador, a subsidiary of Hybe, and announced plans to embark on a new journey outside the company, during a press conference held in Seoul, Thursday.

"Our contract will be terminated as of midnight, today. It was Ador and Hybe that violated the contract, so we are ending it," member Minji said.

"Moreover, we have never breached our exclusive contract and have always given our best efforts. There is no reason for us to pay any penalties. It is Ador and Hybe who have violated the terms, and the responsibility lies with them,” she added.

Hanni elaborated on their decision, citing Ador’s lack of will and ability to fulfill its fundamental duty of protecting NewJeans.

“Staying here feels like a waste of time and a source of continued mental anguish. Most importantly, there is nothing for us to gain professionally, which is why all five of us have no reason to remain,” Hanni said.