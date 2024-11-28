NewJeans to terminate contract with Ador

Most Popular
NewJeans to terminate contract with AdorBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Nov. 28, 2024 - 18:16
Popular K-pop girl group NewJeans has announced plans to terminate its exclusive contract with Ador, a subsidiary of Hybe, its PR agency confirmed Thursday.
The group is set to hold a press conference at 8:30 p.m. Thursday to address the decision.
